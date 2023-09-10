Royal Bank of Canada Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $168.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

