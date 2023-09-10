Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.10.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

