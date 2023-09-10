Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $67.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

