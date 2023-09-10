Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for GMS (NYSE:GMS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. GMS has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

