Royal Bank of Canada Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

PPL stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.