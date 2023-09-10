Royce & Associates LP Acquires 13,543 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,750 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 1,340,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,983. The stock has a market cap of $331.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

