Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

