Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.51% of Acacia Research worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 300.0% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 803,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 706.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532,301 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 38.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 307,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 235,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,321. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $356.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research



Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

See Also

