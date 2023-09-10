Royce & Associates LP Buys 102,500 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PWFL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.42.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $32.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

