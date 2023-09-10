Royce & Associates LP Buys 7,500 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.91. 251,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

