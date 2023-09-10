Royce & Associates LP Has $3.46 Million Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.86% of Diana Shipping worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 240,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSX

Diana Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.