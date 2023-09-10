Royce & Associates LP Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.72. 419,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.