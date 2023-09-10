Royce & Associates LP Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.95% of Saga Communications worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

