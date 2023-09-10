Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.95% of Territorial Bancorp worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,136. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBNK. StockNews.com upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

