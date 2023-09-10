Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,636. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

