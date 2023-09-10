RTW Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $36,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 136,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

