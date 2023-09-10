RTW Investments LP Buys 64,011 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,011 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 7.08% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock remained flat at $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.08. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

