RTW Investments LP Buys New Position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,118,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,169,000. Orchestra BioMed makes up approximately 2.1% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 0.46% of Orchestra BioMed as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $13,790,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 0.2 %
OBIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $23.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Orchestra BioMed Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
