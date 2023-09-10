RTW Investments LP Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

RTW Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIST remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 29,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.