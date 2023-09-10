RTW Investments LP Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

RTW Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIST remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 29,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
