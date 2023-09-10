RTW Investments LP Has $14.75 Million Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,306 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,594,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 54.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,560,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 550,141 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,494,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 0.80. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.