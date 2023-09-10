RTW Investments LP Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 5.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $155,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ACAD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 651,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,161. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $111,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,998 shares of company stock worth $3,866,665 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

