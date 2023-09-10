RTW Investments LP Invests $93.61 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,187,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,610,000. Bruker accounts for 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.81% of Bruker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $76,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $23,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. 934,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.