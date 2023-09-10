RTW Investments LP Makes New $546,000 Investment in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 341,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.32% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 190,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,379. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

YS Biopharma Profile

YS Biopharma ( NASDAQ:YS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.