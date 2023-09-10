RTW Investments LP Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKTW remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.32.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

