RTW Investments LP Raises Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics comprises approximately 7.2% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $343,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 317,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

