RTW Investments LP Sells 155,393 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

RTW Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,393 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 109,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 123.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKYA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Winkler bought 203,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

