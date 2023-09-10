RTW Investments LP Sells 316,892 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

RTW Investments LP lessened its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,892 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.53% of Allakos worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 128,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 442,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 534,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,042. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.