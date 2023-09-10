RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.