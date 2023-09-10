RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $53.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

RWEOY opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

