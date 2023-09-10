Sagil Capital LLP Has $2.29 Million Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sagil Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 334,356 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for 2.4% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Embraer worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Embraer Stock Down 1.3 %

ERJ stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

