Sagil Capital LLP Sells 9,956,134 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sagil Capital LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,956,134 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for about 4.2% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Copa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copa by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Copa by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Copa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

