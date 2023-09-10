Sagil Capital LLP Takes Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Danaos comprises 6.9% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Danaos by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Danaos by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of Danaos stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaos

Danaos Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $65.18 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.