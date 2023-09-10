Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

