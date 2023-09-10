Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
