SCEP Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SCEP Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 516,174 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 7.5% of SCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SCEP Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Baidu worth $37,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Baidu by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

