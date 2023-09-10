Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 3.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
