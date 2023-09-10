Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,480. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.