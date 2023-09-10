SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Acquired by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 4.10% of SCYNEXIS worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SCYX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. 252,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.14. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.43. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 317.92% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCYX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

