ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.07 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

