Shellback Capital LP Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.5% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

