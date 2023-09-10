Shellback Capital LP Invests $12.32 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,323,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.4% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $154.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

