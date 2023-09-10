Shellback Capital LP Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Bank of America downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

PLYA opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,609,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,872,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,742,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,000 shares of company stock worth $3,330,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

