Shellback Capital LP Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $6,527,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $203.05 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

