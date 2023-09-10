Shellback Capital LP Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.3% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $413.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.90 and a 200 day moving average of $480.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

