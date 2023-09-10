Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is Franchise Capital Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Franchise Capital Ltd reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,913 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up about 6.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 246.5% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $561,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $59,081,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 160.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,270,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 626,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,851. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

