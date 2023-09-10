Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0027 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $151.52 million and $2.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,719.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00235662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00728918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00553178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00058074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00114420 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,138,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,116,397,689 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.