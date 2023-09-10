Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0027 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $151.52 million and $2.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,719.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00235662 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00728918 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014939 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00553178 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00058074 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00114420 BTC.
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,138,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,116,397,689 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
