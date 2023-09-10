Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 1.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $227,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,119 shares of company stock valued at $113,277,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,728,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,855. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

