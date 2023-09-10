SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.19.

SEDG stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

