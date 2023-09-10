Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLDP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 34.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 103.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

SLDP stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $379.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 281.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

