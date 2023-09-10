Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.44.

SO stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,952,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

